What are your most memorable moments with your mom? NPR wants to hear

We're all familiar with the saying, "There's no love like a mother's love." On Mother's Day, children — whether small or grown — take the opportunity to pay special tribute to their moms.

While this day can be celebratory for many, it may also serve as a painful reminder of the love some have lost. However, even in moments of reflection and tear-stained faces, who doesn't enjoy reminiscing about the wonderful memories created with their mom?

Whether your mother is still here for you to hug or you are holding onto cherished memories of her love, NPR wants to hear about the moments that bring you the most joy when you think of your mom.

What better way to honor her than on a day dedicated to mothers?

So, please send us your memories and let the world know the legacy your mom has left — whether she is alive or lives on in your heart — and we may feature them in a story on Mother's Day.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR