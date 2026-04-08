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After Trump's mounting threats against Iran, U.S. and Iran reach two-week ceasefire agreement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
Journalists from foreign media based in Tehran document damage from U.S.-Israeli strikes in a residential area of the town of Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
Journalists from foreign media based in Tehran document damage from U.S.-Israeli strikes in a residential area of the town of Fardis, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

After escalating threats on social media, President Trump says the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal. The U.S. will stop its attacks if Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram about the reaction in Washington and what the deal calls for.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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