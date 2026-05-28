© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing intermittent outages with our digital stream. We are sorry for the inconvenience. You can still tune into 89.1 FM live on your radio.

Why Congo's Ebola outbreak could be devastating for women and girls

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

There are now more than 1,000 cases of a rare strain of Ebola in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where cuts to foreign aid and crippling militia violence have made containing the outbreak even more difficult.

Lindsay Stark, a public health professor at Washington University in St. Louis, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why this outbreak could lead to increased violence against the country’s women and girls.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom