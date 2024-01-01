Teacher of Patience follows a Northwest Indiana family’s efforts to raise disability awareness among first responders and the general public, teaching others how to interact with individuals with Down Syndrome and other disabilities through a presentation called The Emily Talk.

The film accompanies father and paramedic Tom, wife and labor and delivery nurse Tina, and daughter who happens to have down syndrome Emily Felter as they use learned life lessons as a tool for teaching others about living with disabilities. As a short documentary, its goal is to facilitate a further understanding of how to best live and interact alongside those who communicate in all types of ways while highlighting the story of a family who seeks to do that in their own community.

Join us on March 15 at the MAAC Foundation for a Screening and Q/A of Teacher of Patience

