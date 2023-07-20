Our hearts are heavy this season as we remember Chuck DeMoss. Long-time listeners will remember Chuck's thrilling work, for the last decade-plus, roaming the sidelines and farm roads to make it to games across the state. Chuck passed away in the Spring of this year, survived by his wife Colleen, his children, and his grandchildren. Unbeknownst to the team at Gamenight, Chuck would often do a quick update with us, then call his family members to ask what they thought of his updates. It was an absolute love affair for Chuck. We'll miss him, not only for this season, but for years to come.

RIP Chuck.