Nancy Clifford has been appointed Interim President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media for the 2nd time since 2022. She steps in following the departure of former CEO Charles Roberts, now Executive Vice President & COO, Maryland Public Television.

Clifford brings extensive experience in strategic planning, staffing, and financial management from her long career in financial services. In her interim role, she will focus on strengthening organizational workflows, supporting staff, and maintaining Lakeshore’s commitment to serving the community.

A dedicated civic leader, Clifford has spent nearly 25 years on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana, where she has led governance initiatives and helped raise significant endowment funds. She has also served more than two decades on the Legacy Foundation’s Investment Committee, including four years as board chair during a major organizational transition—an era that culminated in the board receiving the Prudential National Outstanding Board Award.

Clifford says she is excited to work with Lakeshore’s board and staff to advance its mission of lifelong learning, diversity, civic engagement, and enriching the communities it serves.