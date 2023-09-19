Art on the Air, October 1, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR features music video director, stop-motion animator, and musician Joe Baughman, whose Krasl Art Center exhibit runs through November 26th. Next we have mixed-media artist Julie Miller, known for her vibrant art that explores movement, emotion, and nature. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s Drayden Family Children’s Concert on October 11th and Opening Subscription Concert on November 4th with executive director Emily Yiannias and Education Director Jared Coller, plus a Spotlight Extra on the Dickson Dance Scholarship.