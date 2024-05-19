Art on the Air, June 7, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features mystery/adventure novelist, Christopher Greyson, who has written over twenty novels that include his detective, Jack Stratton series. Next we have theater professional (Actor, director, producer, designer, dramaturge), Morgan McCabe, whose latest project is directing Dunes Arts Foundation’s summer production of, “Talley’s Folly” opening June 28th. Our Spotlight is on Canterbury Summer Theater’s 2024 five-show Summer Season with artistic directors Ray Scott Crawford and David Graham. Spotlight extra – The Museum at Lassen’s Resort will feature a second "Culinary Anthropology: A Taste of Potawatomi Heritage" on Sunday, June 9th at 3pm with Chef Erik A. Hinds and Dr. Ezekiel Flannery - Information about this event is available at lassenresort.com and is presented with a grant from Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.