Art on the Air, May 25, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the two-person cast of Dunes Art Foundations production of “Misery” featuring Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist, Janet Davies of Chicago’s ABC 7 News fame, and long-time region actor, director, theater educator, Kevin Lee Giese appearing May 30th through June 15th. Our spotlight is on Cedar Lake ’s Museum at Lassen’s Resort summer activities plus adding their new boat “Big Dewey” to their fleet with executive director Julie Zasada.