© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, September 28, 2025

Published August 28, 2025 at 8:13 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features region bassist with the Billy Foster Trio, Bruce Evans, whose credits include Tom Milo’s Big Band, Gary Civic Symphony, and Valparaiso University Faculty Jazz Trio among others. Next Father Steven Caraher and George Jurencie discuss their new original musical “The Bluff” at Footlight Players in September. Our spotlight is on Chicago Street Theatre’s Halloween-themed productions with the musical “Lizzie” for the adults and “Scary Godmother” for the kids in October.

Art on the Air
Stay Connected