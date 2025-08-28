Art on the Air, September 28, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features region bassist with the Billy Foster Trio, Bruce Evans, whose credits include Tom Milo’s Big Band, Gary Civic Symphony, and Valparaiso University Faculty Jazz Trio among others. Next Father Steven Caraher and George Jurencie discuss their new original musical “The Bluff” at Footlight Players in September. Our spotlight is on Chicago Street Theatre’s Halloween-themed productions with the musical “Lizzie” for the adults and “Scary Godmother” for the kids in October.