Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November, 9, 2025

Published October 15, 2025 at 10:25 AM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features 2017 Stonewall Honor Book honoree and Lambda Literary Award Finalist, author Michael Schreiber whose first book, One-Man Show: The Life and Art of Bernard Perlin, that is being adapted into a film, discussing his new book, “Don Bachardy: An Artist’s Life;” about his Hollywood life as an acclaimed portrait artist. Our spotlight is on Grant Fitch about his one-man rendition of the Dickens holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” at 4th Street Theatre and Footlight Players production of “I Regret Nothing.”

