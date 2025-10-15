Art on the Air, November, 9, 2025
This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features 2017 Stonewall Honor Book honoree and Lambda Literary Award Finalist, author Michael Schreiber whose first book, One-Man Show: The Life and Art of Bernard Perlin, that is being adapted into a film, discussing his new book, “Don Bachardy: An Artist’s Life;” about his Hollywood life as an acclaimed portrait artist. Our spotlight is on Grant Fitch about his one-man rendition of the Dickens holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol” at 4th Street Theatre and Footlight Players production of “I Regret Nothing.”