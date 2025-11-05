© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 16, 2025

Published November 5, 2025 at 3:17 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features President and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, Heather Ennis and Public Sphere Projects’ strategic planner, Phillip Barash, discussing IGNITE the Region Arts and Culture survey, next photographer Joey Lax-Salinas discusses his new illustrated book “Sweet Dreams Northwest Indiana.” Our spotlight is on the expansion of facilities and class offerings at Chesterton Art Center along with the town’s new cultural arts district designation with Heather Hammond- Hagman.

Art on the Air
Stay Connected