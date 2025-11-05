Art on the Air, November 16, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features President and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, Heather Ennis and Public Sphere Projects’ strategic planner, Phillip Barash, discussing IGNITE the Region Arts and Culture survey, next photographer Joey Lax-Salinas discusses his new illustrated book “Sweet Dreams Northwest Indiana.” Our spotlight is on the expansion of facilities and class offerings at Chesterton Art Center along with the town’s new cultural arts district designation with Heather Hammond- Hagman.