© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 30, 2025

Published November 12, 2025 at 12:50 PM CST
Apple Photos Clean Up

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the storied career of Chicago-based photographer, storyteller, and former public relations executive, Tom Doody, whose work spans three decades across media, hospitality, and the arts including his recent soirée into war-torn Ukraine. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s - Holiday at the Pops concert on December 13, 2025 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium under the baton of Dr. Carolyn Watson leading the orchestra in the festive annual event that has come to signal the arrival of the holiday season in LaPorte. 

Art on the Air
Stay Connected