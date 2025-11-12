Art on the Air, November 30, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the storied career of Chicago-based photographer, storyteller, and former public relations executive, Tom Doody, whose work spans three decades across media, hospitality, and the arts including his recent soirée into war-torn Ukraine. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra’s - Holiday at the Pops concert on December 13, 2025 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium under the baton of Dr. Carolyn Watson leading the orchestra in the festive annual event that has come to signal the arrival of the holiday season in LaPorte.