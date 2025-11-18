Art on the Air, December 7, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Reel Sound Recording Studio founder, Paul Waters, who operates Northwest Indiana’s only fully analog 24-track tape recording studio. Next we have pastel artist Umalla June, who focuses on the balance and interplay between human form and surreal landscapes. Our Spotlight is on the Michigan City Messiah’s 61stYear, with conductor Phillip Bauman presented December 13th and 14th at Saint Mary’s the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.