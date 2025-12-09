© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air, January 4, 2026

Published December 9, 2025 at 11:10 PM CST

This New Year’s Week on ART ON THE AIR features the owner and CEO of the South Bend’s full service video production and marketing production company, T J Jorgensen, whose gift for connecting with people, capturing emotion, and for telling the stories that matter. Next oil artist Bekki Canine whose whimsical creations develop their own stories often with clothed animals as her subjects. Our Spotlight is on the return of the Tomfoolery Fun Club with events on January 31stand their Valentine’s Day event on February 14th

