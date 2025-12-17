Art on the Air, January 11, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Michigan City’s Theatre On Skates Academy founder, Michael Orr, also discussing his professional figure skating career. Next singer/songwriter Robert Deeble sharing his seventh album, “The Space Between Us” to be released of his February 2026.

Our Spotlight is on the Center for Creative Solutions 17th World Creativity Week, April 15th through the 21st including the 10th annual Poetry Showcase.

And a Spotlight extra - Artist applications for Hyde Park’s 57th Street Art Fair, the oldest juried art fair in the country that is running June 6 and 7 are available online at 57thstreetartfair.org –Artist applications must be received by January 15.