Art on the Air, January 23, 2026
This Week on ART ON THE AIR features the lead actor in the film “Christmas in Chicago,” Julian Griffith, also discussing his sports training academy Juiced Up Athletics. Next GRAMMY®-nominated violinist Anna Marie Williams, a founding member of the critically acclaimed Neave Trio, discussing her career and the release of their album, La Mer – French Works for Piano Trio. Our spotlight is on the LaPorte County Symphony’s February 7th concert “The Roaring 20s: A Celebration of America’s Jazz Age,” at La Porte High School Performing Arts Center