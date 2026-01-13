© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, February 8, 2026

Published January 13, 2026 at 10:51 PM CST

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Musical theatre, film, television actor, and musician, Meredith Braun, whose extensive national and international career, includes roles in the West End plays, appearing as Belle in “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” and now course director for The University of Chichester Conservatoire's BA (Hons) Musical Theatre (Music) Course, having previously been a lecturer for Musical Theatre Triple Threat course. Our spotlight is on Indiana Ballet Theatre’s modern and contemporary dance company, Kaleidoscope event in February, and “Swan Lake ” in April with Amanda Tuohy.

