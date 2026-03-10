© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air, March 29, 2027

March 10, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features sculptor, painter and art consultant Roman Villareal who uses the visual aspects of his community and neighborhood as inspiration for his work, along with his fabric artist wife of over fifty years Maria Villareal, who both share their passion for art discussing his exhibit at Miller Beach’s Marshal J Gardner Center running through April. Our spotlight is on the Area Artists Association exhibit, “Anything Goes,” running view April 1 through May 31 at the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Center with an artist reception on April 11 at 1pm.

