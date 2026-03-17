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Art on the Air

Art on the Air, April 5, 2026

Published March 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM CDT

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features women's historical fiction novelist, Jatinder Koharki, discussing her new novel just released March 1st, “Against The Odds of Tradition,” set in mid-twenty century India. Next iconic Chicago Fashion designer, Paul Sisti, whose designs are a fusion of art and fashion while maintaining a level of simplicity and elegance. Our spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s presentation of “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience” on April 18th at LaPorte Civic Auditorium plus auditions for the 2026 Hoosier Star with executive director Emily Yiannias.

Art on the Air
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