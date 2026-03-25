Art on the Air, April 12. 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Craig A Meyer who is considered the best Elton John tribute artist in the market, appearing April 18th with LaPorte County Symphony, “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience.” Next Saxophonist Nick May who also recently appeared with the LaPorte County Symphony discussing his career and his album “You Me Us.” Our spotlight is on Books, Brushes, and Bands for Education with its founder and CEO Michele Golden about their 8th Annual Spring Tea on April 26th .