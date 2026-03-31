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Art on the Air

Art on the Air, April 19, 2026

Published March 31, 2026 at 6:15 PM CDT

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features animator, illustrator, director, writer, producer, Scott Christian Sava, discussing his new book “Becoming an Artist.” Next local playwright Zachary Mark whose play, “Second Glance” was discovered during Dunes Arts Foundation’s “Voices From The Heartland” play festival, made its premiere at Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in March under the direction of Steve Scott. Our spotlight is on Lakeshore Public Media’s special screening and discussion of PBS “The American Revolution” on April 22nd at Valparaiso University.

Art on the Air
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