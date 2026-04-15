Art on the Air, May 10, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features colored pencil artist Christine Hubbell who renders her work with birds and native plants on translucent surfaces. Next discussing his new Americana flavored album, “Love, War & Misadventures” is Indianapolis based musician, Scott Tyring. Our spotlight is on Valparaiso Creative Council’s “Sand & Steel Art Fest “ running June 26th through 28th with executive director, Jessica Corral. And a spotlight extra on Off Track: A South Shore Roller Derby Art Festival & Fundraiser, on May 30 at Promise You Art House.