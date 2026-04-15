Art on the Air, May 5, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the eclectic five-member Northwest Indiana band, Help Hounds, discussing their unique folk-roots-country infused sound heard on their debut album, “Nocturnal Dive” that weaves a variety of musical influences with stories and lived experiences to create thoughtful and relatable music for the people. Our spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center’s Art After Dark Outdoor Gala “Rooted + Rising” featuring the 116 Expansion on Friday, June 12, 2026.