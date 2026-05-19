Art on the Air, June 7, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features award winning broadcast journalist and host of NPR’s The TED Radio Hour, Manoush Zomorodi, discussing her storied career along with her new book, “Body Electric.” Next Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk’s new album “In My Own Voice” that re-imagines her chart-topping songs originally written for other artists and now performed by her. Our spotlight is on Miller Beach ’s “2026 Lake Effekt ” two-day Mural Festival on June 13 and 14 with Julia Gibbs.