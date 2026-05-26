Art on the Air, June 14, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR our whole shows features Kirsten and Brandon Dickerson sharing their involvement in advocacy with Kirsten founder of Artist & Nomad that coaches female change-makers across the world, and Brandon, an award-winning filmmaker and educator whose work spans feature films, documentaries, commercials, and music videos. discussing their new film “Handmade Furniture.” Our spotlight is on Lakeshore Public Media’s viewing and discussion of Ken Burns film “The American Revolution” on June 23rd at the Lake County Library.