Art on the Air, June 21, 2026

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Northwest Indiana artist, Sabrina Shockey, whose art practice explores a journey into creativity that flows freely and spontaneously. Next painter and sculptor, Summer Boezeman, whose I ndiana University Northwest BFA Capstone painting, “Lucid Reflection” is a part of I-U-N’s permanent collection. Our spotlight is on Canterbury Summer Theatre’s 58th Season featuring a their five production with artistic directors Ray Scott Crawford and David Graham.