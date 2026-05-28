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Art on the Air

Art on the Air, June 21, 2026

Published May 28, 2026 at 12:13 PM CDT

This Week on ART ON THE AIR features Northwest Indiana artist, Sabrina Shockey, whose art practice explores a journey into creativity that flows freely and spontaneously. Next painter and sculptor, Summer Boezeman, whose I ndiana University Northwest BFA Capstone painting, “Lucid Reflection” is a part of I-U-N’s permanent collection. Our spotlight is on Canterbury Summer Theatre’s 58th Season featuring a their five production with artistic directors Ray Scott Crawford and David Graham.

Art on the Air
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