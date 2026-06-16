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Art on the Air

Art in the Air, June 28, 2026

Published June 16, 2026 at 7:18 PM CDT

This Week on ART ON THE AIR we take a moment to remember our dear friend, the one and only Billy Foster, to celebrate his remarkable life and musical journey with this encore presentation of his recent interview along with his wife and music collaborator Renee Miles Foster, and his childhood friend Buster Meux sharing antidotes from his storied career. Our spotlight is on Lubeznik’s summer exhibit “Kindred Spirits” opening Friday July 3rd with gallery curator Whitney Bradshaw.

Art on the Air
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