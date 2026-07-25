© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hearing something new on 89.1 FM? That's because we are simulcasting WBAA now. Learn more here
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, July 31, 2026

Published July 25, 2026 at 10:01 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole award winning encore show features Two-Time Grammy Award-winning pianist, diatonic harmonica player, composer, Howard Levy, who discovered how to play the diatonic harmonica as a fully chromatic instrument by developing techniques on it that had never existed before, enabling him to take the harmonica out of its usual role as a Folk and Blues instrument, and into the worlds of Jazz, Classical, Middle Eastern music and more. An original member of Bela Fleck’s The Flecktones, he is the world’s foremost artist on the harmonica with numerous albums to his credit including a concerto for harmonica and orchestra. Our spotlight is on the 2026 Lubeznik Art Festival August 15th and 16th

Art on the Air
Stay Connected