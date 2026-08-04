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Art on the Air

Art on the Air, August 14, 2026

Published August 4, 2026 at 10:07 PM CDT
BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com
Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com
BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com

This week on ART ON THE AIR our award winning encore show features Béla Fleck, whose four-decade career has boldly gone where no banjo player has gone before with a musical journey that earning him 18 Grammy awards in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. His newest project pays homage to George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” plus he will be sharing a preview of his next album with the late Chick Corea coming in May. Our Spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center ’s fall exhibit Midwestern Vernacular featuring Jesus Salome Arriaga, Jonathan Borton, and Kay Westhues running August 6ththrough September 30th with Executive Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman. And a spotlight extra - 2026 RockaPelli will be at Crown Point ’s Bulldog Park August 22nd starting at 3:30pm.

Art on the Air
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