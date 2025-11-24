© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Eye on the Arts - Radio

Eye on the Arts Radio: November 24, 2025

By Jonathan Canning
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:15 AM CST
bbb4e.org/read

Michelle Golden, Founder of Books, Brushes & Bands for Education, talks about their program, Read Across the Region, that focuses on Kindness for children.

Inspired by National Read Across America Day, Read Across the Region connects community leaders to 2nd-grade classrooms across NWI for a story hour about kindness!

This initiative has grown from one school in 2023, to Read Across Hammond Week in 2024 where 32 readers read to every second-grade classroom in the School City of Hammond, over 800 students.

Eye on the Arts - Radio
Jonathan Canning
