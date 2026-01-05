© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
Eye on the Arts - Radio

Eye on the Arts Radio - January 5, 2025

Published January 5, 2026
Christopher Ganz, The Departure, Intaglio on chine collé, 12in. × 7in.
Christopher Ganz, The Departure, Intaglio on chine collé, 12in. × 7in.
Christopher Ganz, The Departure, Intaglio on chine collé, 12in. × 7in.
Steven Assael, Suyeon Lee, 2013, graphite and crayon on paper, 14in. × 10¾in., image courtesy of Forum Gallery, New York
2 of 3  — Screen Shot 2026-01-05 at 8.27.04 AM.png
Steven Assael, Suyeon Lee, 2013, graphite and crayon on paper, 14in. × 10¾in., image courtesy of Forum Gallery, New York
Mary Porterfield, From This Day Forward, Oil on semi-transparent Dura-Lar film, 90in. × 63in.
3 of 3  — Screen Shot 2026-01-05 at 8.26.47 AM.png
Mary Porterfield, From This Day Forward, Oil on semi-transparent Dura-Lar film, 90in. × 63in.

South Shore Arts Executive Director Jonathan Canning, the host of "Eye on the Arts Radio," speaks with Brandon Johnson of South Shore Arts about Brandon Johnson, South Shore Arts, Mark Makers: An Exhibition on Contemporary Drawing, South Shore Arts, January 10 – March 14, 2026, opening reception, January 10, 4-6 pm.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org

