MIDWEST BEAT BLUES PIC
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 5-05-2023

By Tom Lounges
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
