Warren Haynes Rocks on Midwest Beat

The musical guest for this program is WARREN HAYNES, who began his career as a session player and who rose from being a promising young gun guitarist, to now being one of the elder statesmen of the blues rock and southern music scene.

Warren was a longtime member of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND. He is also the founding member and band leader of both GOVT. MULE and THE WARREN HAYNES BAND, groups that are both touring in 2025 and both with new musical releases.

Haynes and his band perform a handful of Midwest dates this month -- 2/14 in Carmel, Indiana and in Illinois of 2/16 in Peoria and 2/18 in Rockford -- and will talk with Lounges about what fans can expect at those concerts.

This program will feature about a half dozen songs from Warren's newest solo band release -- "MILLION VOICES WHISPER" (Fantasy Records) -- beginning with a songs called "Day Of Reckoning", that features Haynes sharing vocals with Jamey Johnson and Lukas Nelson. Other songs will include the debut single from the album, a previously unfinished Gregg Allman song from years ago that he finished for this album, and a name-dropping homage musical heroes of his youth, co-written with Derek Trucks.

Haynes anticipates a very, very busy year in 2025 and will reveal what's up for his various projects in the coming months. Keep up with this iconic artist at: www.warrenhaynes.net.