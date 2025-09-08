Midwest Beat: The newly minted #1 Elvis Tribute Artist in the world Jimmy Holmes

The special guest for this week's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" radio program is JIMMY HOLMES, the newly minted #1 Elvis Tribute Artist in the world according to Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Jimmy will join show host and resident Elvis Fan -- Tom Lounges -- to talk about all things Elvis, including Holmes Northwest Indiana roots, being a second generation ETA, taking home the 2025 "Ultimate ETA" title, and the free "Patriot Day" concert by Jimmy & The Change of Habit Band at Bulldog Park in Crown Point on Thursday, September 11th. Song selections performed by the real Elvis Presley and also selections performed by Jimmy Holmes as Elvis will be featured in this radio program.

The special "Patriot Day" concert is produced by Tom Lounges Entertainment, LLC in partnership with The City of Crown Point's Special Events Department and is tied to the city's weekly Thursday evening "Classic Car Cruise." Also doing a special solo acoustic performance of classic oldies will be singer/guitarist JOE CANTAFIO of the popular Chicago nostalgia group, Jade 50s.

A native of Demotte, Indiana Jimmy Holmes was recently crowned the 2025 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis, Tennessee, where he beat out 19 other finalists during the annual competition held at Graceland. Performers from all across the globe compete for the Ultimate ETA title each year, as it is the highest honor an Elvis Tribute Artist can receive in the industry.

As the 2025 world champion, Holmes took home a $20,000 cash prize, a gold championship belt, and a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises.