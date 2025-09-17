© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: Stan Skora co-founder Chicago's iconic pop rock/power pop group "In Kind"

By Tom Lounges
Published September 16, 2025 at 8:20 PM CDT

Musical Guest: STAN SKORA (ex- The Kind)

Midwest music fans of a certain age will remember when a new sound emerged from Chicago during the very late '70s and early '80s called "Power Pop." The genre was spearheaded by such Chicago bands as Cheap Trick, Off Broadway, Shoes, Pezband. and THE KIND.

STAN SKORA was a co-founder of THE KIND and is still making music today. A new album via the indie Australian label Black Parrot Music is forthcoming from Skora. Hear his new advance single "Hard Time" from the album on this show, as well as a variety of songs from throughout Skora's four-plus decades of making music.

On Saturday, September 20th. Skora stops at Tom Lounges Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for a special 1:00p.m performance.

Tags
Midwest Beat Midwest BEATMidwest BEAT with Tom Lounges
