Midwest Beat with THE RELICS

In-Studio Musical Guests: THE RELICS

Three members -- JIM, BOB and DAVE -- of one of the Region's longest running club and festival bands join show host Tom Lounges in the Lakeshore studio to discuss the secret to their long career, their relatively unknown songwriting output, and their NOVEMBER 30, 2025 first ever holiday concert happening at HOBART ART THEATER -- 230 Main Street -- in downtown Hobart, IN.

Hear for the first time ever on the radio -- three original RELICS songs, along with some recordings of the band performing classic covers.

Online tickets at: www.brickartlive.com

Physical tickets at: Tom Lounges Record Bin - 218 Main St. - Hobart, IN