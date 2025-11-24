© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat with THE RELICS

By Tom Lounges
Published November 24, 2025 at 11:02 AM CST

In-Studio Musical Guests:  THE RELICS

Three members -- JIM, BOB and DAVE -- of one of the Region's longest running club and festival bands join show host Tom Lounges in the Lakeshore studio to discuss the secret to their long career, their relatively unknown songwriting output, and their NOVEMBER 30, 2025 first ever holiday concert happening at HOBART ART THEATER -- 230 Main Street -- in downtown Hobart, IN.

Hear for the first time ever on the radio -- three original RELICS songs, along with some recordings of the band performing classic covers.

Online tickets at: www.brickartlive.com

Physical tickets at: Tom Lounges Record Bin - 218 Main St. - Hobart, IN

Midwest Beat
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges