Midwest Beat: December 2, 2025

HEART was a first of its kind rock band in the early 1970’s -- a band that could stand toe to toe, shoulder to shoulder with any other hard rock band on the scene -- only it was anchored by two women, two Seattle born and bred sisters who while not necessarily trying to make history and break down barriers in the music business, wound up doing exactly that in hindsight.

HEART performs DECEMBER 6th as the Wilson sisters -- ANN & NANCY -- bring their "ROYAL FLUSH TOUR" to the HARD ROCK LIVE stage at HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA for an 8p.m. concert performance that she said generally runs about two hours and includes a mix of huge hits, deep cut fan favorites, and even a couple of covers.

Listen here to TOM LOUNGES' interview with NANCY WILSON -- the co-founder, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter of Heart -- as she talks about dogs, guitars, her long journey through music, being a female empowerment groundbreaker in music, the current HEART tour, and what's coming next.