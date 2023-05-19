© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: May 19, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Michael Gallenberger
Published May 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
Today: The 2023 Indiana General Assembly convened earlier this year with a packed agenda. Priorities included education, health care and the next two year budget. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Michael Gallenberger speak with northwest Indiana legislators to get their take on how things went at the Statehouse. State Senator Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) authored a lot of bills that are now signed into law. He details some of the legislation that affects us all here in the Region. But up first, Indiana House Representative (R-Schereville) Hal Slager joins us to share how  Senate Enrolled Act 424 will provide an economic boost to Lake County. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speaking2023 Indiana Legislative SessionEducation BillsMENTAL HEALTHBudget BillState Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville)Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso)
