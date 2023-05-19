Regionally Speaking: May 19, 2023

Today: The 2023 Indiana General Assembly convened earlier this year with a packed agenda. Priorities included education, health care and the next two year budget. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Michael Gallenberger speak with northwest Indiana legislators to get their take on how things went at the Statehouse. State Senator Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) authored a lot of bills that are now signed into law. He details some of the legislation that affects us all here in the Region. But up first, Indiana House Representative (R-Schereville) Hal Slager joins us to share how Senate Enrolled Act 424 will provide an economic boost to Lake County. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

