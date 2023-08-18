Regionally Speaking, August 18, 2023

Today: Dr. Joel A. Brown Davis an industry leader in organizational development and the author of the new book The Souls of Queer Folk. He shares practical tips on transformational leadership in the 21st Century. Martin Sneider is a retail giant whose stores once ruled malls across America recently wrote a fictional tale about navigating family relationships. But up first, Drive Clean Indiana is hosting its highly anticipated Drive Clean Indiana Annual Conference & Expo. We speak to the Cark Lisek, the executive director about the event which will focus on alternative fuel as well as electric vehicle adoption. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.