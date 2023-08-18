© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, August 18, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT

Today: Dr. Joel A. Brown Davis an industry leader in organizational development and the author of the new book The Souls of Queer Folk. He shares practical tips on transformational leadership in the 21st Century.  Martin Sneider is a retail giant whose stores once ruled malls across America recently wrote a fictional tale about navigating family relationships. But up first, Drive Clean Indiana is hosting its highly anticipated Drive Clean Indiana Annual Conference & Expo. We speak to the Cark Lisek, the executive director about the event which will focus on alternative fuel as well as electric vehicle adoption. All of hat on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
