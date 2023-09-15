© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, September 15, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published September 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says there is an epidemic of loneliness in the country and a major health concern. We speak to Michelle Study-Campbell about how volunteering can serve as a great way to boost happiness and self-esteem. Interest on student loans resumed earlier this month. Bill Wozniak with InvestEd shares that there are free resources to help borrowers understand and prepare. But up first, Gary native Corey Armand is working to revitalize his hometown one renovation at a time. He has spent the last 15 years rehabbing residential and commercial properties and recently opened a multi-use business incubator.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson