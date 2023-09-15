Regionally Speaking, September 15, 2023

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says there is an epidemic of loneliness in the country and a major health concern. We speak to Michelle Study-Campbell about how volunteering can serve as a great way to boost happiness and self-esteem. Interest on student loans resumed earlier this month. Bill Wozniak with InvestEd shares that there are free resources to help borrowers understand and prepare. But up first, Gary native Corey Armand is working to revitalize his hometown one renovation at a time. He has spent the last 15 years rehabbing residential and commercial properties and recently opened a multi-use business incubator. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.