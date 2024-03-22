Regionally Speaking: March 22, 2024

Today: You did it! You were accepted into your dream school… but now what? How do I pay for college? That’s the question a lot of high school seniors and their families are asking themselves. Bill Wozniak, INvestEd Indiana's Vice President of Communications and Student Services, joins us to discuss financial aid questions, breaking down the myths and facts of postsecondary education funding as well as share how students can get free financial aid help before the April 15th FAFSA deadline. But up first, the School Town of Munster is looking into acquiring the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. We’ll speak to three leading voices and advocates for the arts in the Region. Our guests include Larry Brechner, the Chair of the Board for Lakeshore Public Media, Dave Mika the executive director for South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and John Cain, the organizations director emeritus to find out what that could mean for the arts community in the Region? All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

