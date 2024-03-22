© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: March 22, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:28 PM CDT

Today: You did it! You were accepted into your dream school… but now what? How do I pay for college? That’s the question a lot of high school seniors and their families are asking themselves. Bill Wozniak, INvestEd Indiana's Vice President of Communications and Student Services, joins us to discuss financial  aid questions, breaking down the myths and facts of postsecondary education funding as well as share how students can get free financial aid help before the April 15th FAFSA deadline. But up first, the School Town of Munster is looking into acquiring the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. We’ll speak to three leading voices and advocates for the arts in the Region. Our guests include Larry Brechner, the Chair of the Board for Lakeshore Public Media, Dave Mika the executive director for South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and John Cain, the organizations director emeritus to find out what that could mean for the arts community in the Region? All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Regionally Speaking
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
