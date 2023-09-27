© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Austin City Limits

Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra

Season 49 Episode 4901 | 53m 26s

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Austin City Limits accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra in their ACL debut. Songs include “Monster” and “The Eye That Catches the Dream.”

Aired: 10/06/23 | Expires: 11/04/23
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.