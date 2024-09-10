© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Austin City Limits

Gary Clark Jr. / Black Pumas

Season 50 Episode 5002 | 53m 55s

Acclaimed Austin acts Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas deliver next-generation rock and soul in a thrilling hour. Gary Clark Jr. performs highlights from his powerful JPEG RAW and Black Pumas sparkle with selections from their Chronicles of a Diamond.

Aired: 10/04/24 | Expires: 11/02/24
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
