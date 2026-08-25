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The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Blue River

Season 43 Episode 4301 | 26m 07s

Armed with just a plain black canvas, Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today's riverside landscape.

Aired: 08/07/26 | Expires: 08/06/29
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:15
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Majestic Pine
Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery.
Episode: S43 E4302 | 27:15
Watch 24:59
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Storm’s a Comin
Bob Ross captures stormy skies as windy waves rush to crash upon the rocks.
Episode: S42 E4252 | 24:59
Watch 26:47
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Not Quite Spring
Snow and ice begins to thaw in this incredibly beautiful Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S42 E4249 | 26:47
Watch 26:59
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Ocean Breeze
Bob Ross teaches viewers how to create a fantastic seascape.
Episode: S42 E4250 | 26:59
Watch 27:12
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Country Creek
Travel back to the days of swimming in that secluded country creek with Bob Ross.
Episode: S42 E4251 | 27:12
Watch 26:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Waves of Wonder
Bob Ross captures intense waves crashing into a rock-lined shore.
Episode: S42 E4247 | 26:49
Watch 26:50
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Pretty Autumn Day
Visit Bob Ross as he paints a beautiful autumn day.
Episode: S42 E4248 | 26:50
Watch 26:41
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Secluded Forest
Bob Ross paints the deepest, darkest place in the forest.
Episode: S42 E4240 | 26:41
Watch 26:50
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Desert Hues
Take a drive deep into the desert with Bob Ross.
Episode: S42 E4241 | 26:50
Watch 26:44
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Back Country Path
Bob Ross discovers a rarely used path through country woods.
Episode: S42 E4242 | 26:44
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