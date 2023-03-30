© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Call the Midwife

Episode 8

Season 12 Episode 8 | 53m 45s

As Trixie and Matthew’s wedding officially begins, a series of small and great disasters threaten to impede the day. A horrific car crash turns into a race against time. Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

Aired: 04/08/23 | Expires: 06/06/23
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 2:00
Endeavour
What's Ahead in the Final Season
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Clip: S9 | 2:00
Watch 56:16
Marriage
Episode 1
Ian and Emma return from holiday and await the visit of their daughter’s boyfriend.
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:16
Watch 57:26
Marriage
Episode 3
Emma attends a conference while Ian's suspicions grow. Jessica meets a new friend.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:26
Watch 55:09
Marriage
Episode 2
Emma’s been invited to a work conference but can’t tell Ian.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:09
Watch 57:08
Marriage
Episode 4
Jessica moves home and spends time with Ian. Emma confronts her father and Jamie.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:08
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Preview
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:30
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Episode: S11 E7