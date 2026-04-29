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Curious Traveler

Curious Marrakech, Morocco

Season 8 Episode 804 | 27m 59s

Marrakech's status as an imperial city; why Marrakech is called "the red city"; the history, heritage and artisans of the legendary labyrinth of souks; Islamic, Moorish, Berber architecture in historic palaces; Koutoubia Mosque; UNESCO-status Jemaa El Fna medina; symbolism found in Islamic architecture; Le Jardin Secret: a traditional Islamic courtyard garden set within a former sultan's palace.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 07/20/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
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Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 27:37
Curious Traveler
Curious Tallinn
Tallin’s UNESCO Old Town, Kiek in de Kök and Fat Margaret towers, unicorn horn powder.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:37
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Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 29:03
Curious Traveler
Curious Lucerne
Lucerne’s name origin, dragon lore & Pontius Pilate on Mount Pilatus, Swiss chocolate.
Episode: S6 E601 | 29:03
Watch 27:46
Curious Traveler
Curious Sussex
Explore Sussex, England with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 27:46
Watch 27:25
Curious Traveler
Curious Ghent
Explore Ghent, Belgium with host Christine van Blokland.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:25
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