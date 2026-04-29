Curious Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech's status as an imperial city; why Marrakech is called "the red city"; the history, heritage and artisans of the legendary labyrinth of souks; Islamic, Moorish, Berber architecture in historic palaces; Koutoubia Mosque; UNESCO-status Jemaa El Fna medina; symbolism found in Islamic architecture; Le Jardin Secret: a traditional Islamic courtyard garden set within a former sultan's palace.