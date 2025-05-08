© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
FRONTLINE

Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning

Season 2025 Episode 6

How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness. FRONTLINE and NPR draw on a decade of reporting on disasters and their aftermath to examine how and why the U.S. is more vulnerable than ever to climate change-related storms.

Aired: 05/19/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
