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FRONTLINE

"Scammed" - Preview

Season 2026 Episode 9 | 30s

FRONTLINE and The Associated Press investigate how online scams steal billions of dollars and ruin victims’ lives. The documentary traces the rise of a global criminal industry, the people and technology enabling it, and the efforts to shut it down.

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
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