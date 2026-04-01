Caught in the Crackdown

What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro?
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.